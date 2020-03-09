|
William Gary Taylor
Wichita Falls - William Gary Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born January 2, 1945 to Bill and Eleanore Taylor in DuBois, Pennsylvania. Gary grew up in Brockway, Pennsylvania where he attended school and graduated from Brockway Area High School in 1962. Gary went on to Fort Lauderdale University where he obtained a degree in Management in 1966. Gary enjoyed a varied career starting with Brockway Glass in his hometown after graduation, and ultimately made his way to Texas in the early '80s where he worked as a food service manager in several restaurants in Wichita Falls.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eleanore Taylor and his companion of 36 years, Phyllis Brenner. He is survived by stepdaughters Deborah Saari and husband Bruce of Plano, Texas, Sharon Pickett of Flower Mound, Texas, and Rebecca Lennard and husband Bob of Lewisville, Texas; 4 grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Gary loved playing golf, traveling, and spending time with friends. He never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face.
A celebration of Gary's life will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Parkway Grill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020