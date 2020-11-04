William "Bill" Guest
William "Bill" Alexander Guest was born on March 25, 1950 in Wichita Falls and joined his Lord on October 25, 2020 in Dallas. Bill graduated from UT with a Bachelor of Arts in Italian and Art History, and a Master of Business Administration in 1977. Bill had three passions in his life, his Methodist faith, travel, and helping others. In 2012 he started working with refugees in Dallas, in 2015 he founded the Rev. John Milton Sweeton House, a 501(c)3 corporation named for his great-grandfather, and in 2016 he launched the Sweeton House as a learning center for refugees. In 2017 Sweeton House was absorbed into Refugee Services of Texas. Per Bill's wishes there will be a graveside service at 11am on Friday 11/6 at Riverside Cemetery in Wichita Falls. On Monday, 11/30 there will be a celebration service at 3:30pm at Highland Park UMC in Dallas. He will be buried in his family plot in Wichita Falls, Texas. In lieu of flowers or other remembrance, Bill requested that donations be made to Refugee Services of Texas, 9696 Skillman, Suite 320, Dallas, TX 75243, or to www.RSTX.org