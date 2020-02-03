|
William H. "Bill" Robinson
Wichita Falls - William H. "Bill" Robinson ascended into Heaven with our Lord at high noon on January 30, 2020. Surrounded by family, and with his "Honey Bea" of 72 years by his side, they held hands gently as his spirit was lifted from his earthly form up to Heaven. Bill always wanted to fly and now he is. We cried because we will miss him, but rejoiced that he will spend the rest of eternity with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Besides, it was only the day before that he had told each one of his family "I love you".
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Robinson, mother, Lois L. Roberts Robinson, brothers Charles F. Robinson and John R. Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife, Bea Robinson, daughter Becky Robinson, and sons, Bill Robinson, Brad Robinson and wife, Debby, Barry Robinson and wife, Tracie, 12 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren, as well as nieces Judy Chase and Cathy Robinson.
Born December 8, 1923 to Charles and Lois Robinson in Honey Grove, TX, his family moved to the D/FW area when Bill was young. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942. While in high school, on December 7, 1941, the day before his 18th birthday, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Determined to serve and protect our nation, Bill registered for the Army Air Forces the day after he turned 18, then went to serve after graduation, hoping to become a pilot. Unfortunately, lack of perfect 20-20 vision kept him from his dream, so he chose to work as close as possible to the aircraft. After going through basic training in Iowa, radar mechanic training in Florida and aircrew training at Texas A&M University, Bill reported for duty at the RAF airbase near Cambridge, England, one of many RAF bases servicing American B-17 bombers, including the famous Memphis Belle. While in the AAF, Bill achieved rank of Corporal and was awarded the European-African-Middle-Eastern Service medal with 2 Bronze Stars, American Theater Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Bar and World War II Victory Medal.
After returning home from WWII, Bill met the love of his life, his Honey Bea, in Dallas, TX. The two were joined by marriage on September 2, 1947 in Dallas where he worked for Wilkinson Bros. Bill later switched careers and started managing Dairy Queens in the Dallas area. In 1971, Bill moved his family to Wichita Falls, TX where he became General Manager of the Wichita County Dairy Queen franchise. Under Bill's supervision, the franchise grew from 3 small restaurants to 16 modern restaurants throughout Wichita County. After selling the franchise, Bill opened and operated Casey's Restaurant until his retirement in 1987.
While living in Wichita Falls, Bill and Bea joined Floral Heights United Methodist Church and became members of the Merle Anthony Bible Class where they made everlasting friendships. Their favorite sports team was the Texas Rangers and they watched as many games as possible on TV. They were even able to attend several games at Globe Life Park in Arlington, TX near where Bill and Bea will be laid to rest at the D/FW National Cemetery for veterans.
A memorial service, with full military honors, will be held in the spring of 2020 at the National Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the loving care given to Bill by the incredible nurses, doctors and staff of the Hospice of Wichita Falls and United Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that Bill be honored by donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls, Floral Heights United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls or the Merle Anthony Bible Class at Floral Heights.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020