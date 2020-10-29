1/1
William Herman "Sonny" Fulfer
William Herman "Sonny" Fulfer

Iowa Park - William Herman "Sonny" Fulfer, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

Sonny was born January 30, 1937 in Wichita Falls to Fred and Noma Fulfer. He married Sharron Ann Moore on November 10, 1962. She preceded him in death on February 19, 1990. Sonny served 2 years in the US Army. He worked in the oilfield the majority of his life. He loved God, his family, working in the oilfield, and helping neighbors in need.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Lynn Fulfer; brothers, Omer, Reford, Fat, Charles, and Bobby; sisters, Pearl, Helen, and Shirley.

Surviving relatives include his children, Brian Fulfer and his wife, Cindy of Iowa Park; Kim French and husband, Darrin of Wichita Falls; daughter-in-law, Teresa Fulfer of Iowa Park; grandchildren, Jeremy, Malorie, Drew, Nick, Jeffrey, and Katie; great grandchildren, Madi, Ashdyn, Piper, Ava, Harper, Neziah, Zade, Braze, and Sadie; sister, Betty Glasgow; brothers, Jon, Robert, and Jerry Fulfer.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls.






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
