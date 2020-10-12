1/1
William Inman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Inman

Henrietta - William Inman, 52 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Floyd King, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.

William was born on August 9, 1968 in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Donald R. and Mabel Ann (Rambeaut) Inman. He married Tammy (Bussey) on February 13, 1992 in Wichita Falls and was retired from White Reality Management, where he worked as a Night Guard.

William was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel; sister, Bonnie Elaine Barnard.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Inman of Wichita Falls; father, Donald Inman of Henrietta; brother, Nick Inman of Lakeside City; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved