William InmanHenrietta - William Inman, 52 of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Floyd King, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Henrietta, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.William was born on August 9, 1968 in Fort Polk, Louisiana to Donald R. and Mabel Ann (Rambeaut) Inman. He married Tammy (Bussey) on February 13, 1992 in Wichita Falls and was retired from White Reality Management, where he worked as a Night Guard.William was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel; sister, Bonnie Elaine Barnard.Survivors include his wife, Tammy Inman of Wichita Falls; father, Donald Inman of Henrietta; brother, Nick Inman of Lakeside City; several nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.