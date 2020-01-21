|
William John Ewalt
Wichita Falls, Texas - William John Ewalt, 93, passed away on January 16, 2020 in Wichita Falls. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 24, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd with Father Brian Chase officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
William was born on Monday, July 19, 1926 to William D. and Effie L. (McCurdy) Ewalt at the family farm at the foot of Long Horn Mountain, south of Mountain View, Oklahoma. He was the grandson of two Oklahoma pioneer families that settled in Greer County before statehood when the county was still part of Texas.
His parents bought the family farm in the 1920's then moved to McAlester, Oklahoma in the 1930's and back to Mountain View after his mother's death in 1933 and finally to Granite, Oklahoma in 1940 when his dad married Stella (McCurdy) Williams.
When William was a junior at Granite High School, he enlisted in the navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Trousdale AKA 79 in the Pacific seeing combat in Okinawa.
After the war, William went to Oklahoma University. At O.U., he was a member of the Rough Neks and Kappa Delta Rho. He graduated in 1949 with a BS degree in Pharmacy. William practiced pharmacy in Oklahoma City for several years. He met Wanda P. Sturgis there and they were married August 15, 1952. They moved to Texas in 1953 so their children would have the benefit of being Texans.
William worked retail pharmacy until going to Bethania Hospital in 1961. He eventually became Director of Pharmacy retiring in 1997. After retirement, in addition to working as a relief pharmacist at retail, he served as consultant pharmacist for Hospice of Wichita Falls and Wilson Family Planning Clinic.
William was a founding member of Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity at OU, a lifetime member of the Oklahoma University Alumni Association and a member of American Society of Health Care Pharmacists.
William was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother Stella (McCurdy) Williams Ewalt; sister Dorothy Faulkner; brother-in-law Clifford Faulkner; brother Adolphus Ewalt; his wife Dortha Jane (Smith) Ewalt; step-brother Leon Williams; his wife Polly (Kruska) Williams; and brother-in-law Tom Burr Neighbors.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Wanda P. (Sturgis) Ewalt; son Richard A. Ewalt of Norman, Oklahoma; daughter and son-in-law Donna and Bill Mansur of Wichita Falls; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Roy A. (Trey) Stamps III of Grapevine, Texas; sister Ruby Neighbors of Granite, Oklahoma; step sister Charlese Williams (Roberts) Cothrum of Altus, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Jennifer Mansur Davenport and husband Kyle, Jonathan Mansur and wife Alyson, Kristen Mansur McCleskey and husband Joshua, Turner Stamps, and Melia Stamps, and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, or the Oklahoma University Foundation.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020