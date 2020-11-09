1/1
William Joseph (Bill) Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Joseph (Bill) Henderson

William Joseph (Bill) Henderson passed away on October 24, 2020 from a short-term illness.

Bill was born on July 14, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Clyde Arthur Henderson and Lillian Ann Henderson. He lived most of his life in Wichita Falls, but his Dad was in the Air Force during his early life, so he spent some time in Louisiana, France and North Carolina before settling down In Wichita Falls. Bill attended Notre Dame High School and Midwestern University for a few years before becoming an automobile mechanic. He worked in that capacity at Sears Automotive for 22 years, then at Four Stars Auto Ranch for 15 years and later at AutoZone. He was a talented mechanic and won many awards from General Motors.

He was a NASCAR fan and especially liked Dale Earnhardt. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out in his boat on the lake.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and by an older sister, Carol Ann Henderson, who died as a child. Bill is survived by a son, Joey Shelton (wife Kayla); a sister, Connie Branch (husband Dick); a brother Chuck (wife Connie); a stepdaughter, Paulette Brasher (husband Brian); stepson Michael Frank, ex-wife Ethel Hartsell, numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Bill's ashes will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery on November 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill's name to the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1504 Tenth Street, Wichita Falls, TX.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved