William Joseph (Bill) Henderson



William Joseph (Bill) Henderson passed away on October 24, 2020 from a short-term illness.



Bill was born on July 14, 1951 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Clyde Arthur Henderson and Lillian Ann Henderson. He lived most of his life in Wichita Falls, but his Dad was in the Air Force during his early life, so he spent some time in Louisiana, France and North Carolina before settling down In Wichita Falls. Bill attended Notre Dame High School and Midwestern University for a few years before becoming an automobile mechanic. He worked in that capacity at Sears Automotive for 22 years, then at Four Stars Auto Ranch for 15 years and later at AutoZone. He was a talented mechanic and won many awards from General Motors.



He was a NASCAR fan and especially liked Dale Earnhardt. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out in his boat on the lake.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and by an older sister, Carol Ann Henderson, who died as a child. Bill is survived by a son, Joey Shelton (wife Kayla); a sister, Connie Branch (husband Dick); a brother Chuck (wife Connie); a stepdaughter, Paulette Brasher (husband Brian); stepson Michael Frank, ex-wife Ethel Hartsell, numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Bill's ashes will be interred at Sacred Heart Cemetery on November 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bill's name to the Sacred Heart Cemetery, 1504 Tenth Street, Wichita Falls, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store