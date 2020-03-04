|
William Kenneth Myers
Knox City - William Kenneth Myers passed from this life on March 4, 2020.
Kenneth was born June 23, 1924 in Knox City, Texas to Roe Myers and Agnes (Harber) Myers. He graduated from Sunset Rural High School, Munday, Texas in the Class of 1941.
Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in WWII (Europe) in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, later known as the Ghost Army to the Americans and the Phantom Army to the Germans. The U.S. Army formed this hand-picked small "army" which duped the Germans successfully in 21 separate operations, many within yards of the front lines. Their mission was not to fight but to deceive the German army into following them using props as inflatable tanks, pyrotechnics, camouflage, spoof radio calls, special effects and sonic deception. From Normandy to the Rhine, with four American Armies, they put their lives in line to save the lives of others.
The 23rd was deactivated in September 1945 and unlike many returning soldiers whose exploits were emblazoned across the pages of the nation's newspapers, the 23rd came to discover that Americans did not know any more about them than the Germans did; as The U.S. government deemed their actions "classified" with no discussions allowed of what they did.
In 1996, the government "declassified" the Ghost Army and for the first time Kenneth could answer truthfully the question asked by his inquisitive son, "Daddy, what did you do in the Army?". Prior to declassification the 23rd soldiers could only say, "I blew up tanks and guns" - because that literally is what they did. There has been no other unit in military history like them.
Upon his return from the war, he married Pauline Goodson and then joined the post office in Knox City, working there 39 years retiring as Postmaster in September 1986.
His children, Paula and Jerry, were everything to him. He was always an active participant in all they did. He was a Deacon and Director of the Royal Ambassadors (young men's organization) at the First Baptist Church in Knox City where his wife, Pauline, played the piano for the church services for over 30 years. Just as he worked with youth in the Royal Ambassadors, he touched countless lives of other young boys coaching them in Little League Baseball and Pee Wee Football.
He is proceeded in death by his parents (Roe and Agnes Myers), daughter (Paula), wife (Pauline) and three brothers (Howard, Glenn, and Gerald (Slick)).
He is survived by his son Jerry and his wife Sue (residing in Wichita Falls), granddaughter Sarah and her husband Tim (residing in Gastonia, NC), grandson Jeremy (residing in Houston, TX), and grandson Josh (residing in Benbrook, TX). They have truly been his pride and joy. His love for them was truly immeasurable.
In memory of Kenneth, Saturday, March 7, 2020 there will be a Visitation / Gathering from 10-11 am at Smith Family Funeral Home in Knox City, Texas. This will be followed by a Graveside Service at the Knox City Cemetery at 11:30 am and for those who want to continue visiting and celebrating his life, a luncheon at the First Baptist Church in Knox City, TX will immediately follow the Graveside Service.
If you would like to donate in Kenneth's memory, the family would like for you to consider The Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 or to donate to the place of your choice.
