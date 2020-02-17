Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Resources
William "Bill" Kleinecke

William "Bill" Kleinecke Obituary
William "Bill" Kleinecke

Wichita Falls - William "Bill" W. Kleinecke, 92, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020. A service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Bill was born on May 29, 1927, in Fort Worth, Texas, to James and Effie Kleinecke. He married Barbara A. Wilsford July 29, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas. He retired from Burns Petroleum as a geophysicist in 1995. He also served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife Barbara A. Kleinecke, his son John Kleinecke and wife Patty of Wichita Falls, grandchild Michael Kleinecke and great grandchild, CJ Kleinecke.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
