William Lee "Bill" Fletcher
Electra - William Lee "Bill" Fletcher, age 85, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence with his family at his side.
Graveside services with immediate family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, in Mt. Carmel Cemetery with Fr. Khoi Tran, of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Electra, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Bill was born August 22, 1934 in Joy, Texas to the late Ruel Winton "Pig" Fletcher and Florence Hargrove Fletcher.
He graduated from Midway High School After graduation, he was employed by the Ford House. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 until 1959 and served thirteen months in Korea. After his tour of duty, he was employed for Lone Star Gas Company for forty two years until his retirement. Bill owned and operated Bill's Plumbing, then worked for Electra ISD eleven years before retiring in 2014.
Bill was a member of the Electra Volunteer Fire Department where he was fire chief for seventeen years. He also was an E.M.T. for Tri Med Ambulance Service. He served on the State Fireman and Fire Marshalls Association for the State Certification Board. He also served on the Emergency Management for the City of Electra and helped implement the 911 system into Electra. Bill also introduced the Electra Volunteer Fire Department Pension Fund.
Bill served on the Electra City Council for six years. He was a member of the Electra Lions Club, the Chuck Wagon Gang, and the Electra Men's Golf Association where he was president. Bill coached Little League and Senior League Baseball. Bill was awarded Electra Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year in 1986.
Bill enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandkids sport activities, camping, hunting, and playing baseball.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Fletcher of Electra; one son, Curtis Fletcher and wife, K'Ann of Snyder; three daughters, Sarita Russell and husband, Jim, Laura Lynn and husband, Brandon, and Lisa Goins and husband, Robert, all of Iowa Park; one sister, Lillian Marie Jordan and husband, Joe of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jake Vaughn, Logan Blakley,and Braelan Lynn and his sons-in-law, Jim Russell, Brandon Lynn and Robert Goins. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Harold Hodges, Jerry Jansen and Scott Dulaney
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, Electra Volunteer Fire Department, 111 East Cleveland Avenue, Electra, Texas 76360, ARC of Wichita County, Camp Noah for Electra Kids, 3115 Buchanan St, Wichita Falls, TX 76308, or St. Paul Catholic Church, Altar Society, 500 N Bailey St, Electra, TX 76360
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020