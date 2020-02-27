Services
Davis Funeral Home - Henrietta
316 South Bridge Street
Henrietta, TX 76365
(940) 538-4395
Resources
More Obituaries for William Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. "Bill" Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William M. "Bill" Young Obituary
William M. "Bill" Young

Dean - William M "Bill" Young, 79, of Dean, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Byers with Rev. Ken Johanan officiating. Burial will be in Byers Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.

Bill was born on April 5, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas to James W. and Mildred (Allensworth) Young. He served his country in the US Navy where he retired after 20 years of service. Bill married Judy Gun on October 8, 1982 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Young's Air Conditioning and a member of the First Baptist Church in Byers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, and six brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his son, Jim Young and wife Lisa of Dean, Texas; daughter, Patricia Young of Colorado; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Byers Texas at PO Box 287, Byers, Texas 76357.

Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -