William M. "Bill" Young
Dean - William M "Bill" Young, 79, of Dean, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Byers with Rev. Ken Johanan officiating. Burial will be in Byers Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Bill was born on April 5, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas to James W. and Mildred (Allensworth) Young. He served his country in the US Navy where he retired after 20 years of service. Bill married Judy Gun on October 8, 1982 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was the owner and operator of Young's Air Conditioning and a member of the First Baptist Church in Byers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Judy, and six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his son, Jim Young and wife Lisa of Dean, Texas; daughter, Patricia Young of Colorado; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Byers Texas at PO Box 287, Byers, Texas 76357.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm at Davis Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020