William Michael "Mike" Burgess
Wichita Falls, Texas - William Michael "Mike" Burgess, 55, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.The Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm with a Christian Wake at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Lunn's Colonial Chapel, followed by a visitation.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1501 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls with Reverend Jonathan Demma as celebrant. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Mike was born February 23, 1964, in Shawnee, Okla., to Bobby & Marcella (Masters) Burgess.
He is a 1982 graduate of Wichita Falls High School. Mike began a career in photography in high school while working at Texcolor Inc. He owned his own DJ business called Low Budget with his friends Steve Klempel and Alan King.
He attended Midwestern State University for two years before taking a job with a professional photography lab equipment dealer called Esco Speedmaster in Cushing, Okla. He later owned and operated Texcolor on Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls with several friends.
Mike then began a career in mechanical design and information technology at NATCO in Electra, Texas. He worked his way up in the company from driving forklifts to drafting manager.
Mike married Jenara Kocks on Aug. 5, 2000, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls.
Since 2009, he has worked as a mechanical designer for Tryer Process Equipment in Wichita Falls.
He has been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since 2000.
For many years, he has been an avid cyclist and a member of the Wichita Falls Cycling Club. He has ridden numerous times in the Hotter'NHell Hundred. He has always been good at fixing things and building things like smokers and deer blinds. He enjoyed target shooting and hunting. He was a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Jenara Burgess of Wichita Falls; his children, Courtney Truelove and husband Billy of Moore Okla., Christan Burgess of Lake Arrowhead, Bobbi Burgess of Lewisville, Texas, and Jena and Gia Burgess of Wichita Falls; his mother Marcella Morris and stepfather Richard of Miami, Okla.; his stepmother Dorita Burgess of Odessa, Texas; his father-in-law Victor Kocks and his wife Joene of Archer County; sister Lynn Combrink and husband Steve of Columbus, Kansas; two stepbrothers, Dennis Morris and his wife Angela of Lovelady, Texas, and Pepper Morris and his wife Brenda of Odessa, Texas; grandchildren Billy Truelove, Aliya and Isaac Liam Harris of Wichita Falls and Jensen Martinez of Lake Arrowhead, two nieces and one nephew.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Burgess, and grandparents, Gertrude Masters and Leon Masters and Robert and Mildred Burgess.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mike to Hospice of Wichita Falls, The Rathgeber Hospitality House, Hotter'NHell Hundred and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 30, 2019