|
|
William (Bill) Milton Roberson, 82, of Ryan, Oklahoma, passed from this life September 22, 2019. He was born April 21, 1937, in Montague County, Texas, to Roscoe and Martha Jayne (Watts) Roberson. He was married to Debbie Roberson. He was a rancher and retired from his career in insurance sales.
He was valedictorian of his class at Union Valley High School. He played in a band called Rockin' Shadows in his early 20's. He loved playing music and was the pianist at Irving Baptist Church. He enjoyed ranching and was a fan of Ryan and OU football. He always had a smile on his face, and never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe and Martha Jayne Roberson, his brother Weldon Roberson and his sister Linda Griffin.
Survivors include: his wife Debbie, his children Mike Roberson and his wife Tina, of Duncan, Ok, and Billy Ray Roberson and his wife Melissa, of Henrietta, Tx, Prissy and her husband Mike Peters, of Fort Stockton, Tx, Slade Roberson and his wife Jennifer of Edmond, Ok, and Shane Roberson and his wife Paula of Wichita Falls, Tx, and his grandchildren Reva Jo, Sheylon, Faulynne, Hunter, Jake, Ryan, and Bryce, and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Irving Baptist Church in Ryan, Oklahoma, with Mike Bates officiating. Burial will be in the Ringgold Cemetery in Ringgold, Texas under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home in Ryan. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Dudley Funeral Home Chapel in Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Irving Baptist Church.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 25, 2019