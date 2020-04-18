|
William Norris
Burkburnett - On Friday, April 17, 2020, William E. "Bill" Norris, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 79, after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and the wonderful caregivers of Hospice of Wichita Falls during his final days.
Bill was born on July 17, 1940 in Rattan, Oklahoma to Jessie "Jake" and Lola "Nellie" (Arms) Norris. His parents moved him to California where he graduated from Wasco, CA High School in 1958. After High School, Bill served in the Army as a radio operator and later the Coast Guard as a cook. Later in life, he moved to and settled down in Burkburnett, TX, where he worked as a Burkburnett ISD bus driver for many years prior to retiring.
Bill was a devoted husband and father, and was a spiritual man and active member of Central Baptist Church of Burkburnett. He enjoyed fishing, even though the fish didn't like him so well, and hunting with his sons and grand-kids. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Absence in the body is present in the Lord.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Jake, and mother, Nellie. He is survived by his wife Cora Norris, his 2 sons, 3 daughters, and several grand-kids and great-grand-kids.
A private funeral service, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Lawson, is scheduled on April 21, 2020 at Owens and Brumley in Burkburnett, Texas, followed by a burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Lawton, OK.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76210.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020