William "Lynn" Partain
Decatur - William "Lynn" Partain, 85, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in ICU, Decatur Tx.
Grateful to Chaplain Cari & Dr. Rizvi, Pulmanology & Dr. Chowdhury, ICU & all 3rd floor ICU nurses at Wise Health System-Decatur.
Lynn, born October 23, 1933 in Santa Rosa, TX to the late Estelle Conley Partain & Martin Layfette Partain.
Lynn grew up in Rio Grande Valley & graduated Harlingen High School.
Attended Southwest Texas State, San Marcos on full Football Scholarship as a 6' 4" TightEnd/Quarterback where football plays were named after him.
Lynn & buddies joined Army during Korean War to qualify for GI Bill & pay for college.
During Korean conflict, Lynn, gratefully, was hand picked to serve non combat in Germany.
After 2 year tour, Lynn was Honorably Discharged and awarded "National Defense Service Medal"; "Good Conduct Medal" & "Army of Occupation Medal (Germany)"
On GI Bill, Lynn studied Business/Geology, University of Texas, Austin where he met tall, stunning former Kilgore Rangerette , Ann Morgan.
Married Ann in 1960, produced sons Mark Partain & Brett Partain, daughter, Kim Partain Boyle.
Lynn and Ann divorced 1983.
Lynn will be remembered for his outgoing charm, king of Crosswords, his harmonic voice singing 50s, playing Ukulele, fearless angler, fluent Spanish, in depth knowledge of Deep Space/Black Holes & Jacque Cousteau Oceans.
Survived by sons Mark and Brett Partain and daughter, Kim Partain Boyle and husband Rick Boyle.
His greatest joy was Grandson, Richard Boyle IV; Granddaughters Alaina Kimberlyn Boyle and April Partain Walker, husband John & great grand babies John & Ari'Ele.
A Private Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 7, at the home of Rick & Kim Boyle in Wichita Falls
In lieu of flowers, if desired, Kim ask to please donate in Lynn's honor to Faith Mission Wichita Falls for Benefit of Homeless Veterans or Grace Church Wichita Falls Building Fund, in Memory of Dr Tom Rodgers.
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019