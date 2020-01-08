|
|
William Perkins
Wichita Falls - W.A. "Bill" Perkins, 87, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in Wichita Falls.
Bill was born May 9, 1932, to Merle and Lucille (Wilcox) Perkins in Frederick, Oklahoma. He attended Weaver High School where he played basketball, football and was Secretary of his senior graduating class in 1950. After graduating from Weaver High School, he served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 11, 1962, Bill married Marjorie Bridges at Lamar Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was currently a member at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls where he served as an usher and enjoyed singing in the Glory Choir. Bill was an electrician by trade and worked for Carr Electric for over 30 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fiddling, tinkering or fixing anything he could find. He truly believed "one man's trash is another man's treasure."
Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife Marjorie Perkins, sister Joyce Perkins, and brother Roy Perkins.
He is survived by son, Russ Perkins (Kristi) of Idalou, Texas, daughter Kim Ferris (Scott) of Wichita Falls; four grandchildren, Kole Perkins (Brooke), Will Perkins, Scott Ferris, Jr. (Ashley) and Garrett Ferris (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Oliver and Millie Perkins, Tayghan and Gannon Ferris, Landry and Abigail Ferris.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020, in the East Sanctuary at First Baptist Church Wichita Falls officiated by Pastor Bob McCartney and Rev. Steve Sparks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Above and Beyond Campaign, First Baptist Church, 1200 9th Street, Wichita Falls, Texas 76301.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020