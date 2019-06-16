|
William Robert "Bob" Hundley
Wichita Falls - William Robert "Bob" Hundley, 72, of Wichita Falls, went to be with the Lord June 12, 2019. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Monday, June 17th, at 1:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, with Roy Boswell officiating.
He was born to Bart and Ova Hundley on December 21, 1946 in Visalia, California. He retired from auto sales and management at Four Stars Back Lot, Regal Motors and various other dealerships. Bob loved his family, traveling, poker tournaments, and getting together with friends. He was also a member of the Brothers of the Third Wheel (BOTW). Bob is preceded in death by his parents and former wives Laura and Betty. He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Hundley whom he married in 1991; children Dwayne Hundley, Deena Hundley Collins, Thomas Holt, Shawnda Smith, David Hundley, Renee Hundley, Janet Taylor, Charlene Weston, Jennifer Williams; siblings Aaron McKenzie, Sandra Walker, Nancy Halliwell, Tina Kephart, Lena Hundley Hobbs, Lesley Hundley, Sherri Hundley, Larry Hundley, Gary Hundley, and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Times Record News on June 16, 2019