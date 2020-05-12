|
|
William Scott "Scooter" Madsen, Jr.
Hollywood, CA - With deepest sorrow we announce that William Scott "Scooter" Madsen, Jr, our most beloved son, soulmate, brother, family member and friend, passed away on May 8th, 2020 in Los Angeles, California after a brave and determined battle against cancer.
Those who knew Scooter have lost a bright shining light in their lives. He was known as the kindest hearted, most loving, happy, intelligent, and fun loved one and friend.
Scooter was born June 2nd at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. He lived in Hollywood, California where he was happy and proud to be the Director of Research for Dr. Phil, and The Doctors. He loved his career and the beautiful Southern California life. He also had a great love of his home state of Texas.
He spent most of his younger years in Wichita Falls, Texas where he attended the Episcopal Elementary School, Barwise Junior High and graduated from Rider High School in 1988. After high school graduation he went on to graduate from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas with a bachelor's in clinical psychology. At MSU Scooter was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa where he formed lifelong friendships and a bond of brotherhood that has never faltered. MSU was also where he first met his soulmate and partner, Melissa Landrum. As life often does it took them on different paths until they reunited 27 years later to spend the final years of his life sharing a deep and profound love. Scott "Scooter" had planned to propose to her on July, 4th of this year on their anniversary.
After Midwestern State University, Scooter went on to graduate from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi with a master's in clinical psychology and then went to the University of Mississippi "Ole Miss" to work on his PhD in Psychology.
In addition to his career at Dr. Phil and The Doctors, Scooter also worked as a counselor for Red River MHMR in Wichita Falls, Texas. Prior to that, and throughout his life, he was also known to have quite an inventive and entrepreneurial spirit.
Scott "Scooter" was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dr. Joe and Jerry McGraw, his paternal grandparents Bill and Ada Madsen, aunt Deanna McGraw, and cousin Michael Nigg, and has now joined them in heaven.
Scooter is survived by, and will be missed everyday by his mother Donna Jo McGraw Madsen, father William Scott Madsen, Sr., brother and sister in law Tony and Joei Madsen and their daughters, his nieces, Harley and Hailey Madsen, sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Jason Mullin and their sons, his nephews Landry and Lukas Mullin and Schyler and wife Crystal Sestak, his Uncle and Aunt Dr. Phillip C. and Robin McGraw, cousins Jay and Erica McGraw and family, Jordan McGraw, Aunt and Uncle Brenda and Doug Watters, cousin Douglas and Shawnna Watters and family, Aunt Gayle Hart, Uncle CJ Prater, cousin Joey Nigg. Scott will also be deeply missed by his forever love Melissa Landrum and children Hayden and Cole whom he loved as his own.
Funeral and Services to be determined. Please check with Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville, Texas for time, date, and information regarding services.
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 16, 2020