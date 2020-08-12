William "Bill" Shaffer
Georgetown, TX - William "Bill" Shaffer, 88, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Shane Cannedy officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Born May 6, 1932, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Bill was the oldest of four children born to William Shaffer and Ruth Hoover. He attended Beecher City High School in Beecher City, Illinois, and was a member of the all-conference basketball team, as well as the all-time leading scorer. After high school, Bill attended Millikin University and was active in basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Long Beach, California, in the 1950's.
After leaving the service, Bill settled in Wichita Falls with his wife and raised a family. He was a member of the Wichita Falls Police Department and later worked as a sales manager for a welding supply company for many years before retiring in Round Rock. In retirement, Bill continued his life of public service from 2009 until 2017, where he was an assistant doorkeeper to the Texas Senate for multiple Legislative Sessions. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving as the President of the Lions Club of Wichita Falls.
Bill had a lifelong passion for automobiles and was an avid collector of watches, models of boats, cars and airplanes. He enjoyed playing spades with Tommy, Paul and Clyde. He also loved golfing, bowling and watching NASCAR races on television.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Wesley "Scott" Shaffer; his beloved wife of 51 years, Sue Ann Shaffer; his parents; a brother, Charles; and sisters, Barbara and Susan.
He is survived by his sons, Tracy Shaffer and life partner Dennis Yoder of Austin, TX; Joe Charles Shaffer and wife, Diana of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Alex Shaffer of Madison, WI; McKinley Shaffer of Wylie, TX; Zachary Shaffer of Austin, TX; and Kerstin Willis of Wichita Falls, TX; and great-grandsons, Owen and Elliott Krueger of Madison, WI; as well as a host of other family and friends;
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
