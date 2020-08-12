1/1
William "Bill" Shaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Shaffer

Georgetown, TX - William "Bill" Shaffer, 88, of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Shane Cannedy officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Born May 6, 1932, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, Bill was the oldest of four children born to William Shaffer and Ruth Hoover. He attended Beecher City High School in Beecher City, Illinois, and was a member of the all-conference basketball team, as well as the all-time leading scorer. After high school, Bill attended Millikin University and was active in basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in Long Beach, California, in the 1950's.

After leaving the service, Bill settled in Wichita Falls with his wife and raised a family. He was a member of the Wichita Falls Police Department and later worked as a sales manager for a welding supply company for many years before retiring in Round Rock. In retirement, Bill continued his life of public service from 2009 until 2017, where he was an assistant doorkeeper to the Texas Senate for multiple Legislative Sessions. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving as the President of the Lions Club of Wichita Falls.

Bill had a lifelong passion for automobiles and was an avid collector of watches, models of boats, cars and airplanes. He enjoyed playing spades with Tommy, Paul and Clyde. He also loved golfing, bowling and watching NASCAR races on television.

Bill was preceded in death by his son, Dr. Wesley "Scott" Shaffer; his beloved wife of 51 years, Sue Ann Shaffer; his parents; a brother, Charles; and sisters, Barbara and Susan.

He is survived by his sons, Tracy Shaffer and life partner Dennis Yoder of Austin, TX; Joe Charles Shaffer and wife, Diana of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Alex Shaffer of Madison, WI; McKinley Shaffer of Wylie, TX; Zachary Shaffer of Austin, TX; and Kerstin Willis of Wichita Falls, TX; and great-grandsons, Owen and Elliott Krueger of Madison, WI; as well as a host of other family and friends;

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved