William "Bill" Veith



Windthorst - William "Bill" Veith, age 86, of Windthorst, Texas passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Clay Memorial County Hospital.



Family Rosary and visitation be at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment with full military honors by the American Legion V.F. W. # 2676 will follow in St Boniface Cemetery in Scotland under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.



Bill was born January 31, 1934 in Scotland, Texas to the late Bill and Birtie Vieth.



Bill graduated from Archer City High School. He then joined the United States Navy where he honorably served his country for eight years in Korea, Japan, and Africa. After his tour of duty, he moved to California and was employed by Parker Seal Corporation for ten years. He was also president of the International Machinist, Aerospace Workers Union. In 1971, he became the owner and operator of Veith Garage and Wrecker Services in Windthorst until his retirement in 2002.



Bill was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council # 1824 and the V.F.W. Post # 2676. He served as Post Commander for eleven years. Bill enjoyed to deer hunt and fish at his farm in Jack County. He loved riding his motorcycle and was so honored to stand Honor Guard for the late Chris Kyle's Service at Cowboy Stadium. Bill also helped organize the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department in 1976 and served as the first Fire Chief. Bill served as the Constable in the Windthorst area for several years.



Survivors include one son, Alvin and wife, Glinda of Henrietta; one daughter, Susan Hinds of Wichita Falls; five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind his best friend and companion of twenty-four years, Joann Hoff and her children, Norman Hoff and wife, Sandy, Mike Hoff and wife, Terri, Mark Hoff and wife, Laura, Clayton Hoff and wife, Dorcyle, Tom Hoff and wife, Leann, and Leo Hoff Jr. and wife, Donna; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edmon Vieth and wife, Shirley and Bobby Vieth and wife, Thelma; one sister, Joyce Berend; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie and wife, Helen; two brothers, Eddie and Lee; and one grandson, James.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the V.F.W. Post 2676, 1641 Hursh Ave., Wichita Falls, Texas 76302; the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389, or the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department, 379 Avenue J, Scotland, Texas 76379.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store