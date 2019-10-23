|
William "Carey" Wright
William "Carey" Wright was born March 3, 1963. He passed October 15, 2019
His father William Cletus Wright (b 2/16/1940 - d 11/26/1967). His mother Sandra Raye (Ingram, b 2/5/1940 - d 7/23/2009)
He has a sister Staci Rae Wright-Williams
Sandra Raye married Ray Bernard Stubbs (d 8/22/2013)
Carey grew up with Staci Rae and his step siblings Jackie Stubbs (d), Marci Lee Williams and Bradford Scott Stubbs.
He graduated from Iowa Park HS 1981 and moved to Fort Worth in the 1980's.
He married Julie Vines and they had Ashleigh Beth Wright (b.1983). His next marriage was to Irene Crumb. They had William "Derek" Wright (b.1986) and Jeannie Rae Wright (b.1989). Ashleigh and Derek live in Wichita Falls TX and Jeannie lives in Frisco, TX
His grandsons by Ashleigh are Latham 10 and Trenton 16, and his granddaughter by Jeannie Raye is Dahlia 7.
He had 5 fur kids, Todd his Shih Tzu son, Nelly the schnauzer daughter and 3 cats.
He was a CNC Machinist his entire working career. He was proud of the 10 years at GD/Lockheed.
Carey and his mother enjoyed old movies, westerns and scary movies. He continued to watch movies, and comedies like: All in the Family, Sanford and Son and Andy Griffith. As well as Judge Judy
Carey also enjoyed watching Nascar and his favorite driver was Todd Bodine.
His favorite band was the Rolling Stones. He enjoyed 1980's rock and outlaw county.
He watched the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers.
His hobby was cooking. He spoke often of the southern homemade cooking of his Grandma Wright and his stepfather "Paw" Ray Stubbs.
A Memorial Service is Scheduled in Fort Worth on 11/3/2019 at The Mexican Inn on Camp Bowie from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
A Memorial service Locally is pending.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019