Willie Charles Minor was born to Mr. George Minor and Willie Mae Hodges in Kosse, TX. He attended high school in Waxahachie and worked as a welder for Wichita Falls Foundry. Mr. Minor helped to build the Nelson Masonic Lodge in the Kemp Addition and then became a member. He was self-employed for a few years before full retirement to care for his ailing wife, Beatrice Minor.

Graveside services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery at 11:00 and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his memories; sister, Pearlie Mae Harris; step-son, George L. Brown (Loretta) step-daughter, Gretchel A. Johnson; "adopted-son" Herman R. Long; five step-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.






Published in Times Record News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
