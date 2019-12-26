|
Willie Corinne Feemster Parrish
Knox City - Willie Corinne Feemster Parrish, passed from this earthly life to her eternal life Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Knox City at the age of 97.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Vera Cemetery with Benny Archer officiating, under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Corinne was born April 2, 1922 in Vera to Bill and Lona Trainham Feemster. She was a 1936 graduate of Benjamin High School, Corinne married George Brice Parrish on August 12, 1942 in Dickens. The couple lived in Houston for 32 years, where Corinne worked for Continental Can Company, retiring after 25 years with the company. They then moved to Franklin and had a cattle ranch for 24 years, finally moving to Benjamin in 1997. After 58 years of marriage, George passed away on October 26, 2000. Corinne was a member of the Benjamin Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Philomae Roberson of Benjamin; 2 nieces, Judy and Randy Barnett of Benjamin and Kathie and Jack Waldron of Knox city; 5 great nephews and several great great nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorials to the Vera Cemetery Association.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019