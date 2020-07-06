1/1
Willie Faye Bennett
1934 - 2020
Willie Faye Bennett, the daughter of the late Ola B. Randell and Robert Haskett was born on December 22, 1934 in Hawkins, Texas. She departed this life on June 28, 2020. She attended and graduated from Hawkins Independent School District. Following high school, she attended Jarvis Christian College.
Service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12 Noon at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. R. M. Castle and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery.
Willie Faye worked as a nurse's aide for the Wichita Falls State Hospital and did private duty for many families. She was a loving mother and grandmother to her family.
She was a very talented pianist. She played for the choir at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church for several years in the late 1950's and later for Anderson Chapel A.M.E Church for approximately forty years. Her music selection and arrangements were outstanding. She later returned to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and continued serving the Lord.
Willie Faye is preceded in death by her mother and father; and daughter, Venita Gail Bennett.
She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Gary Wilson and wife Patricia of Wichita Falls, TX, Thomas O'Brien of Wichita Falls, TX and Donald Wilson and wife Clemmie of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Vickie, Tanesha, Gary Jr., Chianti and Brittany; sister, Lois Williams of Wichita Falls, TX; great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Published in Times Record News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Service
12:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
