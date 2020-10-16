1/1
Willie J. Pressley
Willie J. Pressley

Jacksonville, AR - Willie J. Pressley, 81, formerly of Wichita Falls, TX passed away in Jacksonville, AR on October 12, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1939 to the late Clarence and Julia (Burroughs) Pressley in Nesmith, South Carolina.

Willie proudly served his country in the U.S Airforce for over 26 years before retiring as a First Sergeant. Following his military career, he worked for Howmet Casting, Division of Alcoa, for 20 years before retiring. In his spare time, Willie enjoyed car shopping and visiting open houses. He loved to play guitar and had a beautiful voice that can soothe anyone that heard it. Willie enjoyed fixing and making things around the house as well. His grandchildren always said that "Grandpa can fix anything you give him".

In addition to his parents, Willie is preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy Pressley, Hester Wilson, and Edyth Martin; brothers, Clarence Pressley Jr. and William Pressley; and son-in-law, Charles Ingram.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Pressley; children, Gregory J. (Yvonne) Pressley, Kimberly A. Pressley, Sheila L. (Louis) Pressley, Andrea T. (Daniel) Blue, Bryan D. (Kristina) Pressley, Gregory B. (Brenda) Campbell, Jennifer J. Ingram, and Pamela Pressley; siblings Eugene Pressley and Lula Mae Wilson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Moore's Jacksonville Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Willie will be laid to rest after the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. An online guestbook will be available at www.MooresJacksonvilleFuneralHome.com.




Published in Times Record News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
