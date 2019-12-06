Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Willie Howard
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Owens and Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9th Street
Wichita Falls, TX
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:15 AM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
1317 9th Street
Wichita Falls, TX
Willie R. Howard


1933 - 2019
Willie R. Howard Obituary
Willie R. Howard

Wichita Falls - Willie R. Howard, 86, of Wichita Falls Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Willie was born on May 17, 1933, in Loudon Tennessee to the late Glen A. Howard and Pearl Robinson. He worked construction, Wilson Manufacturing, and retired from the City of Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department. He enjoyed watching westerns and playing dominos. He was the loving husband of Carolyn (Odom) Howard for 15 years. He loved his church, Lamar Baptist Church.

Willie is survived by his wife Carolyn Howard; sons, David Howard and spouse Norma of Stigler OK; Willie J. Howard and spouse Linda of Wichita Falls TX; Michael Howard of Wilburton OK; daughters Francine Harper and spouse Larry Harper of Leander TX; and Michelle Herd and spouse Ricky Herd of Wichita Falls TX; step-son, Darrell Odom of Fort Worth TX; brother, Gilbert Howard of Oklahoma City OK; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 20 years Thelma Howard; parents Pearl Day and Glen Howard; Step-father, Eddie Day; sister Beulah Welch; and brother Austin Howard.

The family will receive friends between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, followed by a memorial service at 11:15 a.m. at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Joe Davis, Highland Church of God, and Rev. Willie Howard, officiating. Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

The family ask in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, P.O. Box 4804 Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
