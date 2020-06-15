Wilma Jane Pettijohn
Wichita Falls - Wilma Jane Pettijohn, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
A daughter of the late Jettie (Miller) and Henry Grady Ray, Wilma was born on February 20, 1933, in Comanche County, Oklahoma. In 1958, Wilma began her sixty year insurance career at Williams-Dwyer Insurance, which was later bought out by Barnard Insurance Group. She was an avid reader and enjoyed word puzzles.
Along with her parents, Wilma was also preceded in death by her brothers, Furman, Kenneth, and Eugene and by her sisters, Wanda Jo and Norma.
She is survived by her sons, Arthur Pettijohn Jr. and his wife, Kimberly; and Kenneth Pettijohn and his wife, Carol; grandsons, David Pettijohn and his wife, Cheryl; Taylor Pettijohn, and Michael Pettijohn.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.