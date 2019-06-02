|
Wilma Jean Studdard
Wichita Falls, Texas - Wilma Jean Studdard, age 87, passed away on May 31, 2019 in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 3, 2019 in Lunn's Colonial Chapel with Rev. Chuck Schobert officiating. Burial will follow the service in the IOOF Cemetery in Seymour, Texas under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Wilma was born April 25, 1932 to Emmitt and Mittie (McKay) Robbins in Rains County, Texas. She married Elmer George Studdard on March 19, 1950 in Wichita Falls, Texas
Wilma was a beautician. She owned and operated Wilma"s Beauty Shop in Wichita Falls for many years before retiring in 1990. She was blessed with four brothers: Jim, Bob, Jerry and Mike and three sisters: Betty, Pat and Mildred.
Wilma will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elmer George Studdard on December 4, 2000; a son Mike Studdard; and three sisters, Betty McGriff, Pat Drebitka and Mildred Neal.
Wilma is survived by her three children, Diane Morgan, Dennis Studdard and Mark Studdard; four brothers; Jim, Bob, Jerry and Mike Robbins; along with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The family will be at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 4-5 PM, for visitation.
Published in The Times Record News on June 2, 2019