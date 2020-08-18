Wilma Louise Campbell
Denton, TX - Wilma Louise Campbell, 93, of Denton, Texas, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Corinth Rehabilitation Suites on the Parkway in Denton.
Ms. Campbell was born in Seymour, Texas on April 16, 1927 to Herman and Cornelia Longley. Wilma was the oldest of their four children. The family moved to Wichita Falls when Wilma was four. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1945. She worked first in the banking business, and then later in the Oil and Gas Industry in Wichita Falls. Through a mutual friend's mother, who thought they were a perfect match, a meeting was arranged in Henrietta, Texas, at a corner gas station. There she met the love of her life. After a long two-month engagement, she was married to Daniel W. Campbell on March 29, 1948 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They were days away from their 68th anniversary when she lost her sweet Dan. She was a charter member of Faith Village Church of Christ in Wichita Falls. She was a member of the Sherman Drive Church of Christ in Denton.
Ms. Campbell is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel and her son, Danny. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kaycie and Brent Bowen of Denton; grandchildren, Ty and Becca Bowen of Watauga, Texas, Amos and Morgan Bowen of Denton, Isaac Bowen of Denton, Leah and Chris Hall of Durant, Oklahoma, Hannah Bowen of Denton, and Joseph Bowen of Denton. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls.
Wilmalou, as she was lovingly called by those who knew her best, was a joyful spirit who served her family above all else. She was a woman who loved God, and literally "sang" His praises constantly. In her last months, as Alzeheimer's had stolen her memory, her greatest times of peace and comfort were spent singing hymns out loud. Wilmalou was a caregiver. She drove to a nursing home and cared for Dan all the way until Parkinson's disease took him from her. She cared for her son, Danny, for the 27 years he lived after a brain aneurysm paralyzed him. Even in her last months of living with Kaycie and Brent she would offer to help carry groceries, or do chores, or ask how she could help, even though her physical body would not allow her to. She will be missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
