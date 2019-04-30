|
Wilma Whitehead
Wichita Falls - Wilma Faye Whitehead, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
A Christian Wake and Rosary Service, followed by a visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Lunn's chapel. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1501 Ninth Street, Wichita Falls, with Reverend Father Jonathan Demma, Sacred Heart Church, celebrant. Burial will follow in Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Wilma was born February 2, 1926, near Holliday, Texas, and has lived in this vicinity all of her life. She graduated from Holliday High School and was instrumental in organizing the all school reunion held every two years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served at Lector, Eucharistic Minister and Senior Altar Server. Wilma was employed by Reno Oil Company, Humble Oil & Refining Company (now Exxon), Texaco, Christie-Stewart Drilling Company, Dual Drilling Company and The Wiser Oil Company for a total of 47 years.
Wilma was the daughter of the late Taylor Emsley and Margaret (Kelly) Whitehead of Holliday and Wichita Falls. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Taylor Darrel Whitehead and his wife, Maxine Slack Whitehead of Holliday.
She is survived by her niece, Vickie Johnston and husband, Rick, of Holliday, Texas; two great-nieces, Heather Nobile and husband, Steven, and children, Jeremy James and Makenna Nobile of Nocona, Texas; and Brandie Castagna and husband, Keith, and their children, Grayson and Kallie of Holliday, Texas; and one great nephew, Jeffry Whitehead and wife, Victoria, and their son, Palmer, of Lubbock, Texas.
