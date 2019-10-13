|
Wilmer "Ray" Barnes
Wichita Falls - Wilmer "Ray" Barnes took his last breath on this earth and first breath in heaven on October 12, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family. Ray was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; they were blessed to have him. Ray was a respected community leader, member of First Baptist Church, A Gold Coat Ambassador, Sertoman, Gideon, and a Delegate to the National White House Conference on Small Business. Ray started his business, Barnes Maintenance in 1954 and continued serving the greater Wichita Falls area until 2017. Ray worked tirelessly to become a successful business owner and would be the first person to tell you that while he worked very hard for everything he had, he gave all the glory to God for the talents he had been blessed with. Heaven gained a beautiful soul.
Ray was born to Paul Washum and Edith Vincent on February 18, 1935. He was later adopted by William E. Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Jean Ann of 67 years; three children, Cindy Williams (husband David) of Wichita, Kansas; Donna Tarwater (husband Scott) of Flower Mound, Texas; and Julie Olsen of Gatesville, Texas and son-in-law Mike Olsen of Wichita Falls. He has six grandchildren, Renée Hildebrand (Stephen), Amanda Larigan (Tim), Reece Tarwater (Krissy), Erica Jacobi and Andrew and Isabella Olsen. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill (DyAnn) Barnes.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 with Dr. Bob McCartney, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
