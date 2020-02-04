|
|
Windle Gibson
Petrolia - Windle D. Gibson, 66, of Petrolia, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Petrolia with Rev. Darius McKay, Jr. officiating.
Windle was born on May 3, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Milton Gibson and Evelyn Leona (Smith) Billington. He had a passion for cooking and being a caretaker.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Barfield of Oklahoma; son, Windell Gibson of Pheonix, Arizona; mother and step father, Evelyn and Tex Billington; sister, Susan Cousins of Petrolia; brother, Gene Gibson of Moore, Oklahoma; three granddaughters, Madison Barfield, Elizabeth Gibson, and, Breeanna Gibson.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020