Winnie Faye Sutton Travis
Iowa Park - Winnie Faye Sutton Travis a long time resident of Iowa Park went to her heavenly home on June 20, 2019 at the age of 85 years. She was a beloved Wife for 70 years, Mother, Grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord, read her Bible daily and loved to pray for her family, friends and country leaders. Her favorite past time was working crossword puzzles and word search. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Iowa Park, TX.
Winnie Travis was born November 13, 1933 in Wichita Falls, TX to William and Mattie Sutton. She married Percy Travis on January 12, 1949 in Henrietta. She worked for the Food Service in Wichita Falls. She attended North Texas Women's College where she earned a Certificate for School Food Service Director. Winnie worked as cafeteria manager for several schools ending with Rider High School before retiring after 20 ½ years, in 1985. She enjoyed her retirement traveling the United States with her husband. They were members of Good Sam, and military RV camping groups.
Winnie was preceded in death by her parents William and Mattie Sutton, brother, Clarence Sutton; sister's Lucille Pinson and Lillian Cheatham.
She is survived by husband, Percy Travis; sister, Rose Crown and husband George of Bedford, TX. Her surviving children include Phillip Travis and wife Cynthia of Hurst, TX; Janet Smith and husband Don of Iowa Park, Patricia Lyles of Iowa Park; Bruce Travis and wife, Cherie from Wichita Falls, TX. Winnie had 8 wonderful grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren..
Visitation with the family will be on June 24, 2019 from 2pm - 4pm at Falls Funeral Home, 1903 Austin St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Services will be held at 10 am on June 25, 2019 at the pavilion at Highland Cemetery, 862 Rogers Rd, Iowa Park, TX 76367.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX. Condolences may be sent to the family at fallsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019