Winter Rose Elise Walker
Wichita Falls, TX
Winter Rose Elise Walker was born on December 16, 2018 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Larry David Walker Jr. and Dominique Marie Alston. She passed away on February 9, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, her siblings; December Johnston, Khari Robinson, Taaliyah Walker, her Grandparents: Larry and Sherry Walker, Sr., Hugh Alston and Anna Alston-Byrd of Wichita Falls, Charles and Sandra Blanding of Lawton, OK, Aunts an Uncles: Jeff and Lolita Baker, Reggie and Marie Munoz, Shaquita Walker and (Antonio), Ashley Alston-Esquibel, Isaac Alston, Sean Alston of Wichita Falls, Roneshia Johnson and (Jerrel) of Portland, OR. and a host of cousins.
Winter was preceded in death by: Great-grandparents Lorenzo and Peggy Walker, Carl Alston, Jr., Eunice Alston-Willis , Joseph and Elsa Sabo, Sr., Great-Uncle: Karl Sabo, Sr. and Great-Aunt : Sonya Sabo.
A Celebration of Winter's Life will be held 1 PM Friday, March 1, 2019 at Evangel Temple with Pastor Kile Bateman, officiating.
Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 28, 2019