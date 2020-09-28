Woody M. Taylor
Wichita Falls - Woody Marie (Moore) Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed into an eternity with Jesus on September 26, 2020.
Woody (known by family as Muddy), was born on December 12, 1932 in Jonesboro, Texas to the late Virgil Haywood Moore and Mollie Ruth (Finkenbinder) Moore. She later lived in Munday, Texas before moving to Wichita Falls to attend Midwestern State University as a Home Economics major and to work caring for the Shamburger children. Woody met the love of her life, Douglas Taylor and married on January 27, 1953. Doug had seen her driving a convertible Cadillac owned by the Shamburger's and thought that she had to be a movie star. That was not the case, so he became a banker and she managed the home. They had a great marriage of family, travel, and laughs until his death June 27, 1991.They had three children together; Tempie, Fritz, and Terry. Muddy was a woman of deep faith in Jesus and loyalty to her husband and family. She loved everything, especially costume jewelry, garage sales, and "a little pizza" every once in a while. Her laugh was infectious and was enjoyed by all. Though a woman of few words, she said more with her actions than those that speak volumes. She spoke of Jesus constantly and believed in doing the right thing. If Muddy was your friend, you had a friend indeed. She dispensed grace and forgiveness to all and cherished no enemies.
Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Fritz.
She is survived by daughters Tempie Tidwell and Terry Lawlor (Mike), both of Wichita Falls; a son-in-Law John Tidwell (Cheryl); three grandchildren, Summer Tidwell, Lacy Kruse (Heath), and Stephanie Taylor and many great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, Lynsey, Jakobe, Kylee, Brixton, Hudson, Clara Kay, and Charlie Marie.
Honorable mention goes to Hospice of Wichita Falls (Ruth Morath) and the staff at House of Hope (Evergreen) for their loving and compassionate care for the last seventeen months.
A private family ceremony will be held at Rivercrest Cemetery in Wichita Falls.
Please remember what Muddy always said…. "The Best is Yet to Come, and may the Good Lord watch between me and thee while we are absent one from another."
