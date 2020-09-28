Woody was my aunt. She and my momma had a very special relationship. They loved God with all their hearts and walked and talked with him daily. She lived her life, as an example for others to follow. She was kind, giving, and loving. She was such a beautiful person inside and out and a friend to all to who met her. She called me regularly and I can still hear her voice saying S...H....E....R...R....Y, this is your aunt Woody. As though I would not recognize her voice. She always left me with a smile and I will greatly miss her. She was one of the very few good people in this world with a truly caring heart. She and my momma were so much a lot a like. Since my momma, Billie Jo Fletcher, has passed, I know that they are both up in Heaven walking and talking with their Jesus. That does my heart so good. Someday, I will see them both again, along with their momma - Mollie Ruth Cundiff, my grandmother. All of these women have inspired me to want to be like them. They were the best Aunts, Mothers, and Grandmothers one could ask for. Thank you Lord for blessing me with a wonderful family.

Sherry Jenkins

Family