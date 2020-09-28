1/1
Woody M. Taylor
1932 - 2020
Woody M. Taylor

Wichita Falls - Woody Marie (Moore) Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed into an eternity with Jesus on September 26, 2020.

Woody (known by family as Muddy), was born on December 12, 1932 in Jonesboro, Texas to the late Virgil Haywood Moore and Mollie Ruth (Finkenbinder) Moore. She later lived in Munday, Texas before moving to Wichita Falls to attend Midwestern State University as a Home Economics major and to work caring for the Shamburger children. Woody met the love of her life, Douglas Taylor and married on January 27, 1953. Doug had seen her driving a convertible Cadillac owned by the Shamburger's and thought that she had to be a movie star. That was not the case, so he became a banker and she managed the home. They had a great marriage of family, travel, and laughs until his death June 27, 1991.They had three children together; Tempie, Fritz, and Terry. Muddy was a woman of deep faith in Jesus and loyalty to her husband and family. She loved everything, especially costume jewelry, garage sales, and "a little pizza" every once in a while. Her laugh was infectious and was enjoyed by all. Though a woman of few words, she said more with her actions than those that speak volumes. She spoke of Jesus constantly and believed in doing the right thing. If Muddy was your friend, you had a friend indeed. She dispensed grace and forgiveness to all and cherished no enemies.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son Fritz.

She is survived by daughters Tempie Tidwell and Terry Lawlor (Mike), both of Wichita Falls; a son-in-Law John Tidwell (Cheryl); three grandchildren, Summer Tidwell, Lacy Kruse (Heath), and Stephanie Taylor and many great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, Lynsey, Jakobe, Kylee, Brixton, Hudson, Clara Kay, and Charlie Marie.

Honorable mention goes to Hospice of Wichita Falls (Ruth Morath) and the staff at House of Hope (Evergreen) for their loving and compassionate care for the last seventeen months.

A private family ceremony will be held at Rivercrest Cemetery in Wichita Falls.

Please remember what Muddy always said…. "The Best is Yet to Come, and may the Good Lord watch between me and thee while we are absent one from another."

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bobby taylor
Friend
September 28, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss she was a sweet lady ,just call Mary Leach and she can’t leave Presbyterian Manor, so she sends her condolences too TJ leach Baldinell
TJ Leach Baldinell
Friend
September 28, 2020
Woody was my aunt. She and my momma had a very special relationship. They loved God with all their hearts and walked and talked with him daily. She lived her life, as an example for others to follow. She was kind, giving, and loving. She was such a beautiful person inside and out and a friend to all to who met her. She called me regularly and I can still hear her voice saying S...H....E....R...R....Y, this is your aunt Woody. As though I would not recognize her voice. She always left me with a smile and I will greatly miss her. She was one of the very few good people in this world with a truly caring heart. She and my momma were so much a lot a like. Since my momma, Billie Jo Fletcher, has passed, I know that they are both up in Heaven walking and talking with their Jesus. That does my heart so good. Someday, I will see them both again, along with their momma - Mollie Ruth Cundiff, my grandmother. All of these women have inspired me to want to be like them. They were the best Aunts, Mothers, and Grandmothers one could ask for. Thank you Lord for blessing me with a wonderful family.
Sherry Jenkins
Family
September 28, 2020
Woody will be missed we always loved her smile, vivacious loving personality, and her love for God she will be greatly missed!
Sincerely, Doug and Victoria
Victoria Bogenrief
Friend
September 28, 2020
Tempie and family,

I'm so sorry for your loss. May God give you peace and hold you in his loving arms.

Brenda Walden Miller
WFHS '72
Brenda Miller
Friend
September 27, 2020
She was a very kind lady who belonged to our church. Loved her nice smile. Glad the Lord gave her many happy years and lots of friends. God bless her memory and her children.
Pastor Don McAnally
Friend
