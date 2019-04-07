Services
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheeler United Methodist Church
Wheeler, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvera Shirey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvera Lynn Shirey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yvera Lynn Shirey Obituary
Yvera Lynn Shirey

Wichita Falls - Yreva Lynn Shirey, 56, of Wichita Falls died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Plano, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Wheeler United Methodist Church in Wheeler, TX with Rev. Michael Price, officiating. Burial will follow at Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, TX. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler. Yreva was born on April 20, 1962 in Perryton, TX to Loyd and Doris Magruder Shirey. She was resident of Wichita Falls for 20 years, where she worked as an occupational therapist for Encompass Health. She was passionate about raising awareness of SIDS with SIDs and Kids of Texoma, inc. She was a member of the Red River Quilt Guild and the Wichita Wrangler Square Dance Club. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kenneth Wayne Shirey. Survivors include a son, James Shirey and wife Lindsey of Wheeler, TX; a brother, Jim Shirey of Wheeler, TX; a sister, Debbie Glassey of Wheeler, TX; two nieces and their families. Misty Glassey Ondelacy, husband Jim, and sons Michael and Marcus of North Richland Hills, TX, and Christy Glassey Pittman, husband Eric, and son Trenton of Amarillo, TX; and nephew, Joe Don Glassey, wife Jordan, and son Jackson of Bedford, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SIDS and Kids of Texoma, inc. at 1600 Eleventh St., Wichita Falls, TX, 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.