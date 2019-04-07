|
Yvera Lynn Shirey
Wichita Falls - Yreva Lynn Shirey, 56, of Wichita Falls died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Plano, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Wheeler United Methodist Church in Wheeler, TX with Rev. Michael Price, officiating. Burial will follow at Wheeler Cemetery in Wheeler, TX. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Wheeler. Yreva was born on April 20, 1962 in Perryton, TX to Loyd and Doris Magruder Shirey. She was resident of Wichita Falls for 20 years, where she worked as an occupational therapist for Encompass Health. She was passionate about raising awareness of SIDS with SIDs and Kids of Texoma, inc. She was a member of the Red River Quilt Guild and the Wichita Wrangler Square Dance Club. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Kenneth Wayne Shirey. Survivors include a son, James Shirey and wife Lindsey of Wheeler, TX; a brother, Jim Shirey of Wheeler, TX; a sister, Debbie Glassey of Wheeler, TX; two nieces and their families. Misty Glassey Ondelacy, husband Jim, and sons Michael and Marcus of North Richland Hills, TX, and Christy Glassey Pittman, husband Eric, and son Trenton of Amarillo, TX; and nephew, Joe Don Glassey, wife Jordan, and son Jackson of Bedford, TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SIDS and Kids of Texoma, inc. at 1600 Eleventh St., Wichita Falls, TX, 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 7, 2019