Yvonne "Von" B. Howe
Wichita Falls - Yvonne "Von" B. Howe, 80, of Wichita Falls passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Deni Reis, officiating.
Von was born on September 14, 1939 in Antlers, Oklahoma to Thomas Franklin and Ida Sally (Boykin) Kendrix. She was a graduate of Friendship High School. As her children were growing, Von volunteered as a Blue Bird and Cub Scout leader, coached YWCA basketball, and was active in the PTA. All of the kids in the neighborhood called her the "fun mom". She served on the board at Sikes Senter Mall while working there, and after Von retired, she helped deliver meals for Meals on Wheels. Von was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games of all kinds with her family, neighbors and co-workers. She also loved her Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, and Texas Rangers. Von's favorite role was being "NeeNaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as a special lady with a loving and caring heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Curly and Mac Kendrix; and sister, Norma Brake.
Von is survived by children, Kim Fagan and husband Pat of Holliday, Steve Howe of Chickasha Oklahoma, Vonna Bailey and husband Michael of Iowa Park, and Pam Whitson and husband Gary of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Will Raeke and wife Desi, Ryan Raeke and wife Becky, Tara Loyd and husband Bobby, Ericka Walsh, Riley Whitson and wife Ashley, and Ty Whitson; nine beloved great-grandchildren; dear sister, DorThea Sexton of Sapulpa Oklahoma; along with many special nieces and nephews.
The family asks memorial donations be made in honor of Von's to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020