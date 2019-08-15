|
|
Yvonne Madell Dodge
Wichita Falls - Yvonne Madell Dodge, 89 of W.F, TX was called home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Yvonne was born October 27, 1929 to Oscar Tice and Alma Crum. During her life she traveled to many places including Japan. Yvonne loved to cook, sew, work in her gardens and enjoyed camping. She was a true southern lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers, Glen Wagoner, Sam Wagoner, and George Wagoner, and two sisters Maxine (Wagoner) Roots and Inez (Wagoner) Gann. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her very much.
Her memorial service will be held at the Lakeview Church of Nazarene at 4815 Fairway on Saturday, August 17 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 15, 2019