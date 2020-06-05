Zeb R. Ingram
Burkburnett - Zeb R. Ingram, 77, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June, 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Brother Joe Coombes officiating.
Zeb was born on June 21, 1942 in Ryan, Oklahoma to Zeb and Imogene (Willard) Ingram. Zeb was owner and operator of Ingram Motors for over 33 years. His success in his business and the community served his real purpose in life, which was to provide for his family. He was a man of quick wit, sly humor, and a laugh that could be heard across the room. Zeb appreciated a good story, both telling and hearing them. He loved to share a good laugh, and many were had over domino games, rides in the truck to the farm, and family dinners. Countless weekends were spent outdoors with grandkids as they grew up, and also sharing his beloved cabin at Possum Kingdom with extended family. If it could be said that Zeb had a weakness, it surely was his love for Victoria, Cambreigh, Coy and Aria. It is well known to many how much he loved those little girls, and time spent with them was a real joy for him.
Much of Zeb's life revolved around family, and after losing his loving wife Venita in 2014, Zeb found love and family again with Resa and son Jarrid. Resa and Jarrid provided Zeb with love and laughter in these last few years. Zeb's final days were spent with Resa, Jarrid and other loving family members at his side, just as Zeb would have wanted.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Venita; and his son, Clay Ingram.
Zeb is survived by his wife, Lariesa Ingram of Burkbunett; sons, Doug Eastman of Laguna Hills, California, Gregg Eastman and wife Sally of Wichita Falls, and Jarrid Young of Burkburnett; daughter, Becky Johnston of Burkburnett; grandchildren, Jeff Johnston, Kyle Eastman and wife Angelica, Alan Eastman, Riley Hollis, and Jacey Hollis; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Cambreigh, Coy, and Cire; niece, Rachal; great-niece, Aria; and brother, Tom Ingram of Shattuck, Oklahoma.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Burkburnett - Zeb R. Ingram, 77, of Burkburnett, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June, 8, 2020 in the Chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Brother Joe Coombes officiating.
Zeb was born on June 21, 1942 in Ryan, Oklahoma to Zeb and Imogene (Willard) Ingram. Zeb was owner and operator of Ingram Motors for over 33 years. His success in his business and the community served his real purpose in life, which was to provide for his family. He was a man of quick wit, sly humor, and a laugh that could be heard across the room. Zeb appreciated a good story, both telling and hearing them. He loved to share a good laugh, and many were had over domino games, rides in the truck to the farm, and family dinners. Countless weekends were spent outdoors with grandkids as they grew up, and also sharing his beloved cabin at Possum Kingdom with extended family. If it could be said that Zeb had a weakness, it surely was his love for Victoria, Cambreigh, Coy and Aria. It is well known to many how much he loved those little girls, and time spent with them was a real joy for him.
Much of Zeb's life revolved around family, and after losing his loving wife Venita in 2014, Zeb found love and family again with Resa and son Jarrid. Resa and Jarrid provided Zeb with love and laughter in these last few years. Zeb's final days were spent with Resa, Jarrid and other loving family members at his side, just as Zeb would have wanted.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Venita; and his son, Clay Ingram.
Zeb is survived by his wife, Lariesa Ingram of Burkbunett; sons, Doug Eastman of Laguna Hills, California, Gregg Eastman and wife Sally of Wichita Falls, and Jarrid Young of Burkburnett; daughter, Becky Johnston of Burkburnett; grandchildren, Jeff Johnston, Kyle Eastman and wife Angelica, Alan Eastman, Riley Hollis, and Jacey Hollis; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Cambreigh, Coy, and Cire; niece, Rachal; great-niece, Aria; and brother, Tom Ingram of Shattuck, Oklahoma.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.