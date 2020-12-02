1/1
Zeondra Kaye Patrick
Zeondra Kaye Patrick

Wichita Falls - Zeondra Kaye Patrick, 68, a longtime resident of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away at United Regional Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020 during a brief stint in the hospital.

Zeondra is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, Clifford Ray Patrick Jr.; her parents, Howard and Opal Renfro; her brother, Douglas Renfro; daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Robert Goff of Cave Junction, Oregon; daughter, Melinda and son-in-law, Joe Fant of Wichita Falls; honorary adopted daughter, Debbie Willis-Baker and son-in-law, Todd Baker of Meridan, Kansas; honorary adopted daughter, Maryann and son-in-law, Lee Tysinger of Wichita Falls; fourteen granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson on the way.

Zeondra, better known to friends and family as "Muffin", was born March 9, 1952 in Martin, Kentucky to Howard and Opal Renfro. Zeondra was a military wife, a homemaker, worked in retail management, and a professional cake decorator who also taught Wilton Cake Decorating classes. She was an avid fisher and loved to drop anchor at Lake Arrowhead any chance she got. She loved traveling, quilting, and loved her faith. Zeondra was a devoted wife, mother and "Nannie" to her grandchildren, but most of all she was a funny witty story teller and always had something interesting or valuable to tell you.

Family, friends and loved ones are invited to join the Patrick family for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

In lieu of flowers, as it was "Zeondra's Wish" that donations be made in her honor to help fight for a cure for TBM (Tracheobroncomalacia) at CureTBM.org online or mail donations to CureTBM 128 Pennsylvania Court, Chapin, South Carolina 29036. Please mention in Memo "Zeondra's Wish".

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home - Burkburnett
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
