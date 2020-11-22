A. Dean Pocock



age 92 passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Dean was born in Uhrichsville on Nov. 29, 1927 to the late George E. and Laura L. Pocock. Preceding Dean in death are his wife, A. Almeda Pocock; four brothers and two sisters. Their sons, Clifford and William Pocock also preceded them in death. Dean was a 1945 graduate of Uhrichsville High School where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He attended Canton Actual Business College where he majored in Accounting but left early to serve his country as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army Infantry. Dean married A. Almeda Witting on Jan. 1, 1948 and celebrated 67 years of marriage until her death on July 7, 2015. Dean was employed by the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 31 years as a salesman and manager. He purchased the former Twin City Greenhouse before he retired to start his second career. Dean and Almeda ran the greenhouse for 20 years, after which they retired and sold the business. He started his third career as a United States Professional Tennis Association Instructor while he owned the greenhouse. He founded the Claymont High School Tennis Team, coaching both the boys' and girls' team for 10 years. Dean earned the honor of the E.C.O.L. Coach of the year in 2001. He also offered free group lessons and private instructions. Dean's Christian experience started when he was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church in 1936. He stayed a faithful and active member all his life. He served as a Deacon, Elder, and Trustee as well as serving on the Presbyterian Synod Executive Committees. Dean was a 60-year member of the Masonic Lodge and the American Legion.



He is survived by his son, Alan (Song) Pocock ; daughter, Linda (Charles) Highley; daughter-in-law Ann Pocock; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.



In keeping with Dean's wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Uhrichsville at later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Uhrichsville. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North



Canton 330-452-4041.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store