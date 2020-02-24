|
Aaron M. Yoder
13, of 52865 SR 651, Baltic died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of LifeCare Hospice following his declining health. He was born in Coshocton County on November 27, 2006 to Melvin Yoder of Baltic and the late Elizabeth (Miller) Yoder. His parents are members of the Amish Church.
In addition to his father and stepmother, Melvin and Ella (Hershberger) Yoder, he is survived by five sisters and three brothers, Anna Mae (Jonas) Yoder of Dundee, Jonas (Rachel) Yoder of Fresno, Esther (Aden) Yoder of Dundee, Jacob (Marie) Yoder of Baltic, Elmina Yoder, Marion (special friend Freda) Yoder, Fannie Yoder and Freda Yoder all of the home; nephews, Mark, Eric Lee, Loren, and Gary Alan; nieces, Elizabeth and Miriam; and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth (Miller) Yoder on November 27, 2006, his sister, Susie; brother, Emanuel and two sets of grandparents.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Yoder residence with Bishop Aden N. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Yoder Cemetery in Crawford Twp., Coshocton County. Friends may call anytime at the Yoder residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 24, 2020