Aaron Nelson Kaufman
47 of Nashville, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020. Aaron was born Nov. 12, 1972 to David Kaufman and the late Roberta (Bobbi) Kaufman Hanna and grew up outside of Glenmont, Ohio. He was a devoted husband and best friend to his wife, Jessica. Aaron spent much of his childhood and teenage years hunting and bow fishing with his good friends, Shannon Smith, Eric Snow, Mike Bruce, Dave Colter, Kurt Miller and Adam Campbell. He was also considered the best big brother a little sister could ask for to Leah. When he wasn't enjoying the Holmes County countryside with his buddies, Aaron played and excelled at several sports including football and track, qualifying in 1990 for the state track meet in the 4X100 relay. Aaron graduated from West Holmes High School in 1991 and went on to Ashland University to earn a teaching degree in business and later his superintendent's license. After securing a first job as a study hall monitor at West Holmes High School, Aaron spent the last 27 years working his way to the top of the administrative ladder, most recently taking on the role as the West Holmes superintendent.
Mr. Kaufman touched the lives of countless students while teaching business, coaching football, and serving as principal and athletic director for West Holmes High School. When Aaron took on the responsibility of helping to guide the youth of Holmes County, he squared his shoulders and became the man he was destined to be. He strove to be the best he could in all aspects of his life, and his patience, compassion, and fierce loyalty to the West Holmes School District will never be forgotten. Aaron's favorite pastime was being a dad and watching his children compete in football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, baseball and cheerleading. His children are thankful for his dedication to them, being a role model and pushing them to their full potential, and loving them with all his heart.
Surviving are his children, of the home, Thane Kaufman, Tucker Kaufman, Tori Kaufman, and step son, Hunter King; wife, Jessica Kaufman; a sister, Leah (Dean) Schaffter of Millersburg; father, David Kaufman of Orrville; nephews, Philip Schaffter, Kirk (Kallie) Schaffter, Robert (Raelyn) Schaffter, and Troy Schaffter; grandmothers, Betty Kaufman of Wooster, and Carol Didinger of Glenmont and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Aaron was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Bobbi (Kaufman) Hanna and grandfathers, Robert Didinger and David Kaufman.
A private, family service will be held. He will be laid to eternal rest at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church cemetery in Glenmont. Friends, colleagues, and current or former students who wish to help celebrate Mr. Kaufman's life are welcome to join the family at a celebration of life service, Sunday, July 19th at 7 p.m., that will be held at the West Holmes football stadium. In honor of Mr. Kaufman we will be following all social distancing guidelines. WKLM Radio FM 95.3 will broadcast the service live for those who are unable to attend. Guests are encouraged to wear West Holmes gear, gather together as one strong Knight Nation, and celebrate the legacy that Aaron leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be donated to the Aaron Kaufman Education Scholarship at the Holmes County Education Foundation. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com
.
Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811