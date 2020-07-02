Abe A. Yoder



80, of 2070 TR 164, Sugarcreek, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 21, 1939 to the late Andrew and Lizzie Ann (Miller) Yoder and married Edna A. Miller on March 9, 1961. She survives. Abe retired from Belden Brick after 50 years and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons and two daughters, Dena (Melvin) Miller of Baltic, Andrew (Susie) Yoder of the home, Robert (Louella) Yoder of Dundee, Ada (Andy) Miller of Sugarcreek, Mose (Erma) Yoder of Fresno, and Roy (Terra) Yoder of Dundee; a daughter-in-law, Edna Miller (late Marion (Noah) Beachy of Sugarcreek; 38 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; five brothers and two sisters, David (Edith) Yoder of Nebraska, Mary Sprang of Sugarcreek, Katie Miller of Plain City, Roy (late Mary Ann) Yoder of Uhrichsville, Robert (Ann) Yoder of Georgia, Jr. (Olive) Yoder of Gnadenhutten, and Marvin (Judy) Yoder of Millersburg. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Marion; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Vernon (Joy) Yoder and Ivan (Bonnie) Yoder both of Stone Creek.



Funeral services will be held at the home on Friday, July 3, at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Enos Troyer officiating. Burial will follow at the Erb Cemetery in Clark Twp. Friends may call at the home any time after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care.



