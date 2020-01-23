The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Miller residence
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Miller residence
Abe B. Miller


1925 - 2020
Abe B. Miller Obituary
Abe B. Miller

94, of 2413 TR 112, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at his home after an extended illness. He was born in Holmes County on July 31, 1925 to the late Benjamin A. and Sarah (Miller) Miller and married Anna P. Erb on Nov. 17, 1949. She died on April 5, 2015. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his children, Pete (Anna) Miller of Wooster, Fannie Miller and Ben (Anna) Miller both of the home, Sarah (Norman) Hershberger of Lyndonville, N.Y., Eli (Malinda) Miller, Lydiann (Adam) Raber, Amanda (Neal) Yoder and Dora (Andy) Troyer all of Millersburg; 39 grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and 41 step great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin, Henry, and Eli; and one sister, Amanda.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Miller residence with Bishop Jerry M. Mast officiating. Burial will be in Miller Cemetery in Mechanic Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Miller residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020
