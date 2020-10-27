1/
Abe Hershberger Jr.
Abe Hershberger, Jr.

76, of 11041 Chestnut Ridge Rd. Dundee died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his residence after a short illness. He was born in Dundee on March 4, 1944 to the late Abe L. and Martha (Kurtz) Hershberger and married Effie Yoder on May 25, 1968 who survives. Abe was a retired woodworker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

He is survived by his wife Effie and their eight children, Velma (Wayne) Wengerd of the home, Miriam (Jeff) Gortney of Canton, Linda (Ivan) Yoder of Walhonding, Daniel (Betty) Hershberger of Dundee, Esther (Aaron) Mast of Fredericksburg, Leroy (Miriam) Hershberger of Dundee, Martha (Leroy) Miller of Brinkhaven, and Karen Hershberger of the home; 34 grandchildren; brothers Eli (Amanda) Hershberger and David (Anna) Hershberger; and sisters Mary (Jacob) Miller, Fannie Hershberger and Sarah Hershberger. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Dan (Katie) Hershberger and Levi (Mary) Hershberger.

Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28 at the home with Bishop Dennis Mast officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery located on the family farm. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. on Monday and anytime on Tuesday with a no-handshaking policy being observed. A special thank-you to LifeCare Hospice and to the Joel Pomerene Hospital for their support during this time.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Care
2972 OH 39
Millersburg, OH 44654
(330) 893-2273
