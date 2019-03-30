Abe J. Kauffman 1944-2019



74, of Dundee, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at the home of David and Clara Miller in Wooster following a period of declining health.



He was born in Millersburg on December 17, 1944 to the late Joe D. and Ella (Hershberger) Kauffman and married the former Mary C. Yoder on November 30, 1965. She died on April 2, 2018. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Born to this union were eight daughters and one son, Cindy (David) Miller of Millersburg, Katie (Vernon) Yoder of Dundee, Mary (Bruce) Miller and Esther (Albert) Yoder both of Millersburg, Clara (Lester) Hostetler of Candor, New York, Miriam (Dave) Yoder and Martha (Ben Jr.) Miller both of Dundee, Susie (Robert) Hershberger of Baltic and Michael (Ada) Kauffman of Dundee.; 42 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Ray (Esther) Kauffman of Millersburg, Aden (Sara) Kauffman and Crist (Freda) Kauffman both of Dundee, Joe Kauffman and Michael (Ada) Kauffman both of Millersburg and John (Arie) Kauffman of Fredericksburg; sisters, Mattie (Ray) Miller, Mary Kauffman, Emma Kauffman, and Ada (Fetty) Shetler all of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Ada Mae Kauffman of Fredericksburg. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Kauffman and granddaughter, Katie Leigh.



Services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence 4046 TR 414, Dundee with Bishop Nelson J. Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Miller Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Abe J. Kaufman residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns



330-852-2141



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary