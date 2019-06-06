|
|
Abe J. Raber "Together Again"
age 90, of the Holmes County Home, Holmesville, Ohio passed away peacefully and was reunited in Heaven with his spouse on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the County Home. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Abundant Life Church (formerly known as Gray Ridge Mennonite Church) with Pastor John Baich officiating. Burial will take place at the Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Abe was born Oct. 18, 1928 in Berlin Township, Holmes County Ohio and was the son of John B. and Mary D. (Miller) Raber. On Nov. 22, 1956 he married Clare Swartzentruber, and she preceded him in death on May 26, 2019. Abe previously worked at Gold Star Feed Mill, Bob's Tractor Sales and retired from Owens-Illinois. He was a member of Moorhead Mennonite Church. Abe loved going mushroom hunting, fishing, farming and hunting. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. In his younger days, Abe was involved with Selective Service, working at a hospital in Norwalk, Ohio.
Surviving are three children and their spouses, Darrell (Linda) Raber of Orrville, Dale (Avonda) Raber of Hartford City, Ind., and Judy (John) Umstead of Millersburg; daughter-in-law, Deborah Raber of Millersburg; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clare; a son, Dennis Raber; all of his siblings; and a granddaughter, Alexandria Locke.
The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Holmes County Home and also to LifeCare Hospice for all of the love, care and support that had been given to Abe and Clare and to their family.
Alexander Funeral Home,
330-674-4811
Published in The Times Reporter on June 6, 2019