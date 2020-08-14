Abe J. C. Raber



83, of 3320 SR 557, Baltic passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on March 4, 1937 in Holmes County to the late John C. and Fannie (Mast) Raber. On May 15, 2003 he married Lovina Graber Swartzentruber and she survives. Abe was a buggy builder and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving is his wife, Lovina; his children, Mary (Edwin) Schlabach of Baltic, Amanda Troyer of Holmesville, Mervin (Esther) Raber of Millersburg, David (Mary) Troyer of Atlanda, MO, Mahlon (Esther) Raber of Baltic, Aden (Mary) Raber of Glenmont, Susie Raber of the home, Katie (Crist) Miller of Fresno, John (Ruth) Raber of the home, and Sara (Wayne) Burkholder of Dundee; nine step children, Amos (Barbara) Swartzentruber of Coshocton, Toby Jr. (Annie) Swartzentruber of Indiana, Elizabeth (Jake) Eicher of Indiana, Pete (Susie) Swartzentruber of Michigan, Leah (Elmer) Schwartz of Kentucky, Emma (Jonas) Schwartz of Indiana, Verena (Henry) Schwartz in Indiana, Christy (Cindy) Swartzentruber of Virginia, and Lovina (Jonathan) Schwartz of Ohio; 61 grandchildren; 69 great-grandchildren; 86 step grandchildren; 45 step great-grandchildren; two sisters Ella (Demas) Mast of Colorado and Katie (Simon) Miller of Fredericksburg; a brother, John Jr. (Lizzie Ann) Raber of Millersburg; and a brother-in-law, Nathaniel Hershberger of Millersburg. Preceding him in death are his parents; his first wife, Sarah Yoder; a daughter, Dena Troyer; a son-in-law, Reuben Troyer; an infant son; an infant grandson; a step granddaughter; a step grandson; two brothers and two sisters.



Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15 at the home with Bishop Allen J. Miller officiating. Friends may call any time after 2 p.m. on Thursday.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



